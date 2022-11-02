Jets Week 9 Podcast Mailbag: How Can the Offense Success Without Breece Hall?

The trade deadline passed with one minor move for the the Jets. Their attention now turns to an important game as they face the Buffalo Bills this week. Today we discuss these events and more in our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to the listeners who submitted mailbag questions. There can’t be a mailbag episode without mailbag questions. If yours went unanswered, please feel free to resubmit it for a future installment. The next mailbag is only one week away.

On today’s mailbag the topics include how the Jets will navigate life without Breece Hall for the rest of the season, what an ideal deadline trade would have looked like, how Mike LaFleur can modify his offense to bring success, whether Joe Douglas can keep his job if Zach Wilson doesn’t pan out, the greatness of Tyler Conklin, and more.

