New York Jets Flight Connections 11/2/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The trade deadline came and went yesterday, and little was done by Joe Douglas and the Jets. They did move on from Jacob Martin and a 5th, trading them to the Broncos in exchange for their 4th round pick. It isn’t much, but it’s an upgrade in draft capital. If Joe Douglas continues to hit on his picks, it’s better than what could have been. Surprisingly - or unsurprisingly, depending on where you stand - Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore both remain Jets after the deadline. Both WRs asked for a trade earlier this season, and both requests were rejected by Douglas. It’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out going forward, especially if the offense continues to struggle. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Week 9 Jets vs. Bills

Eric Allen - After 5-3 Start, Jets GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's Not Getting Any Easier'

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Trade DE Jacob Martin to Broncos

Mark W. Sanchez - NFL trade deadline: Jets deal Jacob Martin to Broncos

Justin Fried - Initial grade and analysis for the NY Jets trade of Jacob Martin

Michael Nania - The hidden reason why the NY Jets traded Jacob Martin

Andy Vasquez - Jets trade deadline 2022: No major moves for Joe Douglas, what it means for the roster moving forward

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets hang onto Mims, Moore at quiet NFL trade deadline

Connor Hughes - Now wasn’t the trade deadline for Jets’ Joe Douglas to wheel and deal, but that time is coming soon

Ben Krimmel - Jets' Joe Douglas on trade deadline, Elijah Moore﻿ staying, Zach Wilson being 'our quarterback'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Zach Wilson - Confliction

Mike Rosenstein - NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to ‘grow the fudge up’

Michael Nania - NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must answer a big Zach Wilson question

Andy Vasquez - Jets plan to stick with Zach Wilson for rest of season: Don’t count on it if struggles continue

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh explains decision to elevate Mike White

Bridget Hyland - Ex-Jets coach takes Patriots defeat personally: ‘We lose again’

Scott Mitchell - 3 players to blame for the NY Jets Week 8 loss to the Patriots

David Ricuito - NY Jets studs, duds following loss to the Patriots in Week 8

Michael Nania - How did Denzel Mims look in first 2022 start? | NY Jets Film

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 3 CBs get a lot of love following Week 8

Adam Snavely - New York Jets' Braden Mann stuns NFL world with rabona kick

