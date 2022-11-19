NFL Picks for Week 11 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 3.5 point underdogs on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday. That spread seems fair. The Patriots give Zach Wilson more trouble than any team in the NFL, the Patriots have home field advantage, they already have beaten the Jets this year, and they have completely owned the Jets since 2015. The Patriots deserve to be the favorites in this game.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the same old mismatch this rivalry has featured for years now. The Jets are good, they are for real, and they are definitely capable of pulling off the upset in Foxborough. Zach Wilson will need to avoid the silly mistakes he made in the last game against the Patriots three weeks ago, and the Jets would be wise to avoid having him throw 40+ times like he did the last game. If those things happen, the Jets running game gets going, and the Jets avoid having Rhamondre Stevenson run roughshod over them, the Jets can and should win this game. I’m taking the Jets.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

