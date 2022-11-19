Good morning Gang Green Nation! One more day. One more day before the Jets have the opportunity to exorcise some demons. One more day before the Jets have the chance to even the score with the Patriots for this season. One more day before Zach Wilson gets the chance to show he’s not intimidated by the Patriots. One more day before the Jets play their biggest game since 2015. One more day before the Jets have the opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East. One more day. Can’t wait.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in November:

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Out vs. Patriots

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - How Can the Jets Earn Redemption Against the Patriots?

Randy Lange - Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Rewards Possible in Patriots Rematch at Gillette Stadium

Caroline Hendershot - Connor McGovern Knows Jets 'Haven’t Lost Sight of What’s Ahead'

John Pullano - Rookie DLs Jermaine Johnson II and Micheal Clemons Give Jets an ‘Edge'

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets pass rush expects to disrupt Mac Jones again

Mark W. Sanchez - Darrelle Revis: Jets have an identity on defense again

Michael Blinn - Zach Wilson not listening to critics ahead of Patriots rematch

Max Weisman - MetLife Stadium to replace field in 2023, but not with grass

Steve Serby - Time is now for Zach Wilson to beat Bill Belichick, Patriots

Antwan Staley - Jets' Corey Davis will miss third straight game, out vs. Patriots

Antwan Staley - Darrelle Revis on Jets Ring of Honor: ‘I’m overwhelmed’

Antwan Staley - Zach Wilson gets another chance against Bill Belichick, Patriots

Max Goodman - New York Jets WR Corey Davis Out With Knee Injury vs. New England Patriots

Max Goodman - New York Jets RB James Robinson Poised to Play Better in New England Patriots Rematch

Daniel Kelly - How New York Jets Can Beat New England Patriots CB Jack Jones in Rematch

David Wyatt-Hupton - Nothing to Fear

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Mac Jones Pumps up Jets Ahead of Crucial Patriots Rematch

Michael Obermuller - New Jets Injury Opens Door for Jeremy Ruckert vs Patriots

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets HC Robert Saleh Sends Strong Message to Denzel Mims

Michael Obermuller - Jets Announce Release After Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Deal

Phil Sullivan - New York Jets Midseason Awards (Garrett Wilson) & Patriots Preview

Phil Sullivan - Zach Wilson: I Still Believe Nobody Outside of this Building Knows What They’re Talking About

Glenn Naughton - There’s a Doctor in the House…Again; Jets re-sign Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Brandyn Pokrass - Jets Have A Chance To Fully Exercise Their Patriots Demons This Sunday

Benjamin Jacob - 3 questions the NY Jets must answer against the Patriots: First or worst in AFC East

Justin Fried - NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur is a potential HC candidate this offseason

Billy Riccette - Darrelle Revis says ‘the sky is the limit’ for Sauce Gardner

Billy Riccette - MetLife Stadium changing field in 2023, staying with synthetic surface

Billy Riccette - The Jets traded up for Jermaine Johnson because of Josh Allen

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Darrelle Revis speaks on his excitement for Sauce Gardner

Ryan Moran - For the New York Jets, the key to victory in Week 11 is straightforward

Ryan Moran - New York Jets WR Elijah Moore expresses excitement with move to the slot

Jim Cerny - Zach Wilson blasts critics ahead of crucial Jets-Patriots showdown

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Patriots

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.