Jets Rule Corey Davis and Sheldon Rankins Out for Sunday’s Game vs. Patriots

The bye week gave injured Jets players a chance to rest up and heal. Unfortunately a couple of key players need more time. Head coach Robert Saleh revealed to the media on Friday that starting wide receiver Corey Davis and starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The news is better on the offensive line as left tackle Duane Brown and right guard Nate Herbig have a chance to play.

Davis has been a reliable target for Zach Wilson so far this year. In his place, Denzel Mims is likely to see significant playing time for a fourth straight game, and Garrett Wilson is likely to continue in Davis’ previous role as Zach’s most trusted target.

Rankins is having a good season. It hurts to lose him, but the Jets are blessed with a lot of defensive line depth, which should help them weather the storm.