Jets Fans Are Overwhelmingly Confident Heading Into the Second Half of the Season

The Jets open up the second half of their 2022 season Sunday in Foxborough after a first half that could not have gone much better.

Jets fans are very excited. You can tell it from the chatter on websites like this. You can also tell it from our SB Nation Reacts surveys.

There is every reason for Jets fans to be confident right now. The fanbase has had two weeks to bask in a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills. As it has been through much of the year, fan confidence is in the high 90s.

The lowest fan confidence has been since the start of October came after the Jets lost to New England last month. Hopefully history doesn’t repeat itself this weekend.

