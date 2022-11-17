Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Signs With Jets Practice Squad

The Jets are bolstering their offensive line depth. The team is signing guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the practice squad per Ian Rapoport.

The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022

Duvernay-Tardif was acquired by the Jets at the trade deadline last season and stepped into the lineup at right guard. He took a step back from the game during the offseason to complete his medical residency.

The Jets presumably are signing Duvernay-Tardif to the practice squad as a temporary measure as he works his way back into football shape. The team made similar moves with offensive linemen Mike Remmers and Cedric Ogbuehi earlier in the season. Both players were eventually promoted to the active roster. Ogbuehi took over as the starter at right tackle after an injury to Alijah Vera-Tucker after the Jets’ victory against the Broncos in October.

The Jets have suffered numerous injuries on the offensive line in 2022. Five tackles have spent time on injured reserve. Offensive line depth is always a positive, and getting a player with a quality track record and 64 career starts at this point of the season is quite fortunate.