Podcast: Jets vs. Patriots Talk With Mike D’Abate

The Jets return from their bye this Sunday to take on the New England Patriots. It is a rematch of the game these teams played in the Meadowlands three weeks ago won by the Patriots. This is the only Jets loss since September ended.

Can the Jets get revenge? It won’t be easy. The Jets have had an extra week to prepare, but so have the Patriots. Foxborough is not an easy place to play, and the Patriots have picked things up after a slow start. Even though New England is in last place in the division, the team would still make the Playoffs if the season ended today.

On today’s podcast I join my good friend Mike D’Abate, the host of Locked On Patriots to talk about the game. It’s always great chatting with Mike. We discuss the key players in this game, particularly Zach Wilson and the quarterback’s need to play within the system.