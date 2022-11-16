Corey Davis Misses the First Jets Practice of the Week With a Knee Injury

The first injury report of the week is out ahead of the Week 11 game between the Jets and the Patriots. It is a significant report because it is our first look at the Jets since the bye. We get to see the extent to which some players have healed from injuries.

The most notable name on that list is Corey Davis. The Jets wide receiver missed the last two games before the bye with that knee injury. There had been some hope he would be back after the bye week. He still might be, but it doesn’t seem like a good sign he had to miss the first practice after the week off.

It also is worth watching Nate Herbig’s status as the right guard sat out of Wednesday’s practice with a shin injury.

Sheldon Rankins and Duane Brown were the other Jets on the injury report. The team expects to be without Rankins for weeks, and Brown has been playing through an injury for weeks.