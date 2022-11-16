Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to work out for Jets

In a somewhat surprising development, the New York Jets are working out guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Wednesday per Ian Rapoport. He could end up signing to the practice squad.

Reunion: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the FA OL who completed his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, is working out for the #Jets today, source say.



The Good Doctor, who opted out in ‘20 to fight on the front lines of the pandemic, could sign to the NYJ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/gJ3GZ4ZMck — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2022

The Jets acquired Duvernay-Tardif in 2021 at the trade deadline. At that point, the team was in desperate need of an upgrade at right guard over Greg Van Roten. Duvernay-Tardif had returned to the NFL after opting out of the 2020 season using his medical background to help fight the pandemic. He was looking for an opportunity to play, and the Chiefs provided it to him in the trade to the Jets.

Duvernay-Tardif again put his football career on hold during the 2022 offseason to complete his residency. Now it looks like he is ready to return to the NFL.

He likely would need to work his way back into football shape, which explains why he would initially sign to the practice squad. As was the case a year ago, he is about as good as the Jets could do to bolster their depth in November. Duvernay-Tardif played credible football late last season for the Jets. At the very least, he would be an excellent backup if he can find his former level of play.