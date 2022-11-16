Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Just like how the New York Jets were underdogs at home against the New England Patriots, the Jets are underdogs once again as they head to Foxboro to take on their rivals. This is a huge matchup for both teams that could very well lead to playoff implications for the winner, and crushed dreams for the loser. For the Jets, they need to find a way to assert themselves against a Patriots team that’s had their number for a couple of decades. If this Jets team is serious about turning over a new leaf and getting rid of the SOJ stigma that follows them around like a shadow, this is the game that they need to win. The Jets of old would choke in this game. If they can pull out a win in Foxboro, the Jets will show that they are for real. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

