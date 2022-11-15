Podcast: Why the Jets Are Exceeding Expectations

Before the start of the 2022 season, few would have expected the Jets to be 6-3 at the halfway point of the season. This team is exceeding expectations by any standard.

Why are the Jets performing better than those predictions? That is the topic of today’s podcast.

At the start of the season, a lot of Jets predictions were based on potential. The team had a promising rookie class, but it is impossible to predict with precision how rookies will perform. This team is getting excellent play from the Draft class of 2022. The Jets have also seen a vast improvement from the defense. A unit that was one of the NFL’s worst a year ago is now a major strength. There has also been a big bouce

back from the free agent class of 2022. Many players are thriving in year two with the team.

Thanks as always for watching/listening.