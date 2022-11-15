2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Coming Off the Bye

The New York Jets had their bye week last week, so as you might expect, there wasn’t a lot of movement for the Jets in the NFL power rankings. Now the Jets prepare for a rematch with the New England Patriots in New England. A win this week would give the Jets first place in the AFC East. A loss combined with a Buffalo Bills win would put the Jets in last place in the division. This is a very big game.

How did the power rankings feel about the Jets coming off the bye week? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 3 The Playoff Contenders 13. New York Jets The Jets headed into their bye week riding the highest of highs, beating the Buffalo Bills for the first time since 2019. New York now looks like a legitimate contender in the AFC. Their defense absolutely flies to the football and ranked six in defensive DVOA heading into Sunday’s games. New York’s defense has playmakers on all three levels, but the additions they made to the secondary have made the most significant differences in their defensive production. The Jets’ weakest link is their quarterback. They need Zach Wilson to play under control and keep the football safe if they want to make noise in January.

New York Post

13. New York Jets 6-3 (13) Could the Jets have the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year? Cornerback Sauce Gardner feels like a lock. Receiver Garrett Wilson has a shot — and he was his team’s second-best option until running back Breece Hall’s season-ending injury. The Jets come off the bye with a shot to avenge the win that got away against the Patriots.

ESPN

10. New York Jets (6-3) Week 10 ranking: 8 Who was on the hot seat in preseason: WR Denzel Mims Temperature of seat right now: Cold Mims requested a trade at the end of the preseason (request denied) and was a healthy scratch for the first six games. Although his future is in doubt, he has emerged over the past three games as a useful player. Ironically, he got a chance because another player (WR Elijah Moore) was deactivated for a game after requesting a trade. Mims has only four receptions, including a huge third-down catch, but his attitude has improved, according to the coaches. It will be interesting to see what happens with his role with WR Corey Davis (knee) expected to return this week.

USA Today

9. New York Jets (10) Entered a bye in NFL Week 10 with a 6-3 record. New York plays at the New England Patriots in Week 11 in a big AFC East game.

With a victory over the Patriots this coming Sunday the Jets have a shot to take over first in what may be the best division in the NFL. If the Jets win that should get the Jets a little more respect.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?