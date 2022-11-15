Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. During the bye the Jets found themselves leap-frogging the Bills and rising to 2nd place in the AFC East. This week they face their divisional rival, the New England Patriots, in Foxboro. The Jets last played the Patriots in Week 8 at MetLife, where the Patriots won a close game. While I still believe the Jets were done wrong in that game via penalties, this game gives the team an opportunity to redeem themselves. Zach Wilson had arguably his worst game of the season against the Patriots, and arguably had his worst game of the year against the Patriots last season as well. If Wilson can limit his mistakes in this game, the Jets have a real chance to blow the Patriots out on the road. Let’s hope that’s the case going forward. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Mike Rosenstein - Jets climb in AFC East standings: Latest playoffs odds after bye week

Michael Nania - NY Jets' AFC East chances suddenly look much different after bye

Justin Fried - Grading the 2022 NY Jets rookie class at the bye week

David Wyatt-Hupton - Rookie Patience

Michael Nania - NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye

John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern Are Only Jets to Play Every Snap on Offense Thus Far

Ethan Greenberg - Opponent Look Ahead: What’s In Store for the Jets in the Second Half of the Season?

Robby Sabo - You play to take receipts: The nostalgic 2022 New York Jets theme

Connor Hughes - Jets must keep us-against-the-world mentality to prove themselves as AFC contenders

Brian Costello - 'Have to take it': Jets know they have golden AFC East opportunity

Jack Bell - Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Ahead of Patriots Game: ‘Still in Position to Take Care of Our Own Business’

Rivka Boord - How NY Jets can flip the script on Patriots in Foxborough

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets can flip Patriots script and prove they've learned their lesson

Stefan Stelling - Do the NY Jets have not one, but two DPOY candidates?

Joshua Lynch - Jets’ Garrett Wilson could see Robert Saleh fighting in UFC

