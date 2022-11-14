MNF: Eagles vs Commanders Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight we have the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders.

The 4-5 Washington Commanders come into this game off a tough 20 - 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Prior to that loss the Commanders had won three straight games.

The Commanders have struggled mightily on offense this season, failing to score more than 17 points in six of their last seven games. With such an ineffective offense the Commanders have had to rely on the defense dominating to stay in games. The defense has for the most part obliged, allowing 21 points or less in each of their last five games, making most Commanders games low scoring slugfests.

The 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles come into this game as the only undefeated team left in the NFL. The Eagles have dominated both offensively and defensively, fielding top four units on both sides of the ball. They also lead the NFL in least turnovers on offense and in most turnovers on defense. A team doing all that is nearly impossible to beat. Just about the only vulnerability of the Eagles lies in the running game, where they field below average run offense and run defense units. If the Commanders have much hope of scoring a colossal upset tonight against the Eagles, that path probably must start and end with a dominant performance in the run game on both sides of the ball. We’ll see if the Commanders are up to the challenge.

The EagIes have won each of the last three meetings between these two teams, and I expect the Eagles to extend that winning streak to four tonight in Philadelphia. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.