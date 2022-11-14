Podcast: Jets Second Half Expectations

The Jets have exceeded all expectations through their first nine games. The bye week fell at the midway part of the season. This gives us a chance to look ahead to the final eight games. Will they go as well for the Jets as the previous nine?

On today’s podcast we discuss some of the key things to watch as the 2022 season hits the home stretch. The Jets have numerous objectives for success. At the top is for Zach Wilson to show progress. Wilson isn’t the only young Jet worth watching, though. There have been a number of stellar performances from recently drafted Jets (along with some not so stellar performances). If the youth movement continues to pay dividends, it could mean big things for the Jets. All of this could lead to the longest Playoff drought in the NFL coming to an end.

