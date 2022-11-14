NFL Playoff Picture: Jets Stay in Fifth Position in the AFC

The Jets entered their bye week holding the fifth spot in the AFC Playoff race. They have held the top Wild Card spot for over a month at this point.

After Week 11 the Jets stay in the fifth position. Miami passed them with their victory over the Browns, but Buffalo fell behind New York with an overtime loss to the Vikings.

With a win, the Jets can move into the top four next weekend. With a victory over New England, they will lead the AFC East.

The conference has a very tight race right now. The Jets are only one game behind Kansas City for the top seed. They are also only one game ahead of Cincinnati, the team currently in ninth place.

Here are the full standings at the end of Week 11. Amazingly, all four teams from the AFC East would make the Playoffs if the season ended today.