Playoff Picture: Jets can take AFC East lead with Week 11 win over Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday yesterday had major implications for the New York Jets in the AFC East race.

The Jets find themselves in second place in the division just as they were last week. However, the Bills have fallen to third place. Buffalo’s 6-3 record matches the Jets, and New York has the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head victory over Buffalo in Week 9.

The Miami Dolphins jumped from third place to first place with their win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They had been tied with the Jets, but since New York was on its bye, Miami jumped to a half-game lead.

Miami has its own bye in week 11, so if the Jets beat the New England Patriots, they go to 7-3 and match the Dolphins’ record. The Jets also own the tiebreaker over their rival from South Florida due to their head-to-head win earlier this season.

The AFC East remains a division with all four teams over .500. By the end of next week, the Jets might be on top.

Current AFC East standings