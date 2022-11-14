Jets open as 3.5 point underdogs vs Patriots

The New York Jets are coming off their bye week after stunning the Buffalo Bills, 20 - 17, the week prior in East Rutherford. The victory over the Bills brought the Jets’ record for the 2022 NFL season to 6-3. Now the Jets head to New England to take on the New England Patriots for the second time in the Jets’ last three games.

These two teams met two weeks ago in East Rutherford and the Patriots beat the Jets 22 - 17 as Zach Wilson tossed up three interceptions in perhaps his worst performance this season. When last these teams met the Jets were looking to stop a 12 game losing streak against the Patriots and put themselves in position to be playing the Bills for sole possession of first place in the AFC East. Now the Jets will be looking to break a 13 game losing streak against the Patriots, and if they do so, the Jets will find themselves in first place in the AFC East, regardless of the outcomes of any other games this week. On the other hand, if the Jets lose and the Bills win, the Jets will find themselves in last place in the AFC East. This is a very big game.

In my opinion the Jets are the more talented team and they should have won against the Patriots two weeks ago. We can think that all we want, but at some point the Jets have to go out there and prove it on the field. It only gets tougher in New England, but if the Jets want to finally earn some respect and become serious contenders, they’re going to have to start winning games like this. No time like the present to get that started. A Jets win in New England would be huge.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 3.5 point underdogs against the Patriots on Sunday. So what else is new? The Jets have opened as underdogs in every game this season. Why would a game on the road against the Patriots be any different?

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. The Jets have the defense to dominate an underwhelming Patriots offense, and they have the weapons on offense, especially if Corey Davis is back and fully healthy for this game, to give the Patriots’ defense trouble. Zach Wilson will need to avoid once again crumbling against a Belichick defense that has given him all kinds of trouble in the past. The Jets will need to avoid turnovers, run the ball efficiently and keep Wilson out of constant 3rd and long situations. This one looks like a tough one. But now is the time to break the losing streak to the Patriots, bury the Patriots in last place in the division, and take over first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010. That has a nice ring to it. I’ll take the Jets.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +140/New England Patriots -165.

The Over/Under for the game is 39.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?