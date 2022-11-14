Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. With the Jets and Patriots on a bye week, that left the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills as the two teams representing the AFC East in Week 10. The Dolphins ended up blowing past the Cleveland Browns, while the Bills lost in spectacular fashion in OT against the now 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bills did just about everything to win that game, only to blunder it at the end of the regulation; eventually giving the Vikings the win and putting the Jets ahead of them in the AFC East. As of now, the Miami Dolphins sit atop the AFC East with a 7-3 record. The Jets currently hold 2nd with a tiebreaker over the Bills; both of which are 6-3. The Jets come back from the bye against the New England Patriots, and hopefully they are able to avenge their previous loss to the Pats this week. Unfortunately, due to the bye week there was an extreme lack of Jets’ related content; so try to enjoy the links as you can. With that, here they are to start your morning.

