Week 10 Late Games Open Thread

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

In perhaps the best game in the late afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the 3-6 Green Bay Packers host Dak Prescott and the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys. This would have been one of the best games of the year in most years, but Rodgers and the Packers have fallen on hard times this year. The Packers have lost five straight games and Rodgers, without Davante Adams to target, is having one of the worst years of his illustrious career. Still, the Packers are home, and Rodgers still has some magic left in his right arm, so this game could yet prove to be a great matchup.

In the other late afternoon games the 3-5 Los Angeles Rams face off against the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals. Both teams will be starting backup quarterbacks, making this one of the least compelling matchups of this season. Finally, we have the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders, one of the most disappointing teams this season, hosting the 3-5-1 Indianapolis Colts, another of the most disappointing teams this season. These late afternoon games leave much to be desired, but there all we’ve got.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.