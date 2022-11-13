Week 10 Early Afternoon Games Open Thread

With the New York Jets off this week, Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season offers a number of interesting matchups to watch.

On paper the best of the early afternoon games features the 6-2 Buffalo Bills hosting the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are coming off a loss to the Jets last week, while the Vikings have won six straight games. The Bills will be starting Josh Allen at quarterback after he injured his elbow last week against the Jets. Allen may or may not be at full strength. If he is fully healthy I expect the Bills to handle the Vikings fairly easily. However, if Allen is still hurting, an opportunistic Vikings defense that has been great at generating turnovers might be able to force Allen and the Bills into enough mistakes to upset the Bills in Buffalo.

Elsewhere in early afternoon games, the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North rivalry game; the Kansas City Chiefs face the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars in what looks on paper like a mismatch; the Cleveland Browns match up with the Miami Dolphins in a game important to the Jets’ playoff chances; the awful Houston Texans play the surprising New York Giants; Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos try to stop Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans; and the New Orleans Saints clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever early afternoon games catch your fancy.