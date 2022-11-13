NFL Week 10 on TV in New York

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region. Additionally, NFL Network has a special game in the morning timeslot from Munich, Germany.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers from Munich at 9:30 am on NFL Network

Texans at Giants early on CBS

Vikings at Bills early on FOX

Cowboys at Packers late on FOX

The entire nation will see Chargers at 49ers tonight on NBC and Commanders at Eagles tomorrow night on ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket is the exclusive provider of out of market NFL games. If you live in the New York area, and want to see games you will need to subscribe to the service. Unfortunately for this year, Sunday Ticket is available only through DirecTV with only a handful of exceptions. They offer a streaming product at a discount to students. They also offer a streaming product at full price to people who live in apartment buildings and other residences that cannot get DirecTV.

If you don’t live in New York, you can see what games will be shown in your region at 506sports.com.