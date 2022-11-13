Jets Fans Feel Great About the Team’s Direction Heading Into the Bye Week

It is time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

What is SB Nation Reacts? Each week we send out surveys to NFL fans asking for their opinions about their favorite team and the league in general. Then we report the results of those surveys.

Last week, heading into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills the Jets were coming off a loss to the rival New England Patriots. The defeat to Bill Belichick’s team had put a modest dent into fan confidence. 87 percent of Jets fans said they were confident in the team’s direction. While that number is quite high, it still was below the ratings through the team’s four game winning streak. Those weeks the number was in the high 90s.

It comes as little surprise that fan confidence recovered after the upset win over the AFC’s best team. 97 percent of Jets fans are confident in the team’s direction.

Given the expectations for the team this season, it is surprising that the number is less than 100.

