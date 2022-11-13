NFL Picks for Week 10 of the 2022 season

The New York Jets have the week off, resting their bodies and recovering from injuries as they prepare for the second half of the season. The Jets, for the first time since 2015, are actually relevant in the playoff race, so this second half could be a lot of fun for Jets fans. In the meantime, as we get through a Sunday without the Jets, there is plenty of NFL action around the league, starting with an early game in Munich, Germany set to kick off at 9:30 a.m EST. The Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are featured in Germany.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.