How former Jets are faring with their current teams: Part I - AFC

Now that we’re at the midway point of the season, it’s a good time to look into how ex-Jets have been faring so far this season with their current teams.

There seems to be more former Jets making key contributions around the league, which is perhaps a sign that the talent the Jets have had on their team has become more respected under the current regime. Are there any losses here that the Jets should regret - or players they should look into re-acquiring though?

We will split this up into two parts, looking at AFC players today and NFC players in a day or two.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder hurt his ankle early in the season, so he’s been limited to four games. He caught six passes for 60 yards and averaged 11 yards per return on punts, but is still on injured reserve.

On defense, defensive end Shaq Lawson has played seven games in a rotational role. He has 10 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits.

The Bills also added Greg Van Roten, who has played in eight games, starting one at center.

Other moves: Defensive lineman Brandin Bryant was released from the practice squad. He had been elevated for three games, recording three tackles.

Dolphins:

Rasheem Mostert has been Miami’s best running back with 478 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He has also caught 13 passes and averaged 18 yards per return on kickoffs.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater saw his only start ruined by the Jets when he was knocked out by a Sauce Gardner hit on the first play. He’s passed for 522 yards and three scores on the season, with three interceptions.

Punter Thomas Morstead is in the middle of the pack statistically and was involved in a memorable moment when his punt deflected off his teammate’s backside for a safety.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell has also mostly featured on special teams, as he’s played just 21 defensive snaps. He has six tackles.

Miami also added tackle Brandon Shell who has started four games at right tackle. He hasn’t given up a sack yet, but has surrendered plenty of pressure.

Other moves: The Dolphins recently added offensive tackle Grant Hermanns and runningback La’Mical Perine to their practice squad.

Patriots:

Nick Folk is having another efficient year, as he’s made 19 of 21 field goals and all 20 extra points. He made five of five in the win over the Jets.

Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery has been on injured reserve since the first game, in which he only had 13 yards on five touches, but scored on a touchdown catch.

Other moves: New England got rid of Harvey Langi from their practice squad. He had played in two games, on special teams only.

Steelers:

Art Maulet has played a significant role at the Steelers’ starting nickleback. He’s played in eight games with five starts, recording 27 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. He has missed nine tackles though.

Offensive lineman Jesse Davis has played in five games, but has only featured on special teams so far.

On the practice squad, Quincy Wilson, Elijah Riley and Hamilcar Rashed have all played one game each. Riley was the only one to register a tackle. Rashed is currently on the practice squad injured list.

Other moves: The Steelers also signed wide receiver Josh Malone to their practice squad

Browns:

The Browns still have no ex-Jets on their roster. They released David Moore from their practice squad after an unsuccessful attempt to convert him into a defensive tackle.

Bengals:

The Bengals have former Jets undrafted free agent defensive lineman Domenique Davis on their practice squad and he has been elevated for two games - the first of his career. He’s recorded three tackles.

Ravens:

Morgan Moses has started all nine games at right tackle and has done a solid job. He’s given up four sacks and committed five penalties but his pressure rate is the lowest of his career.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips has played in every game and recorded three tackles, but has only played one defensive snap.

Other moves: The Ravens also briefly had pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu on their team but he played just one game for them, recording two tackles and a tackle for loss, and then was released.

Titans:

Kicker Randy Bullock has made 10 of 12 field goals and is perfect on 17 extra points. One of those misses cost them the game against the Giants, though.

Reserve interior lineman Corey Levin has played in eight games but only on 18 offensive snaps.

Running back Trenton Cannon played in two games but is now on injured reserve. He returned two kickoffs for 33 yards and had two special teams tackles.

Other moves: The Titans also have Shyheim Carter, Eric Smith and Kyron Brown on their practice squad. They also re-acquired Wyatt Ray but he hasn’t played yet and is also now on the practice squad.

Colts:

The Colts added Chase McLaughlin as their kicker and he’s missed just two field goals in eight games. Against the Broncos he hit the tying and game-winning field goals in a 12-9 win.

Other moves: The Colts also signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith to their practice squad.

Texans:

There were three ex-Jets battling for a starting role at linebacker in Houston but Kevin Pierre-Louis, Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman have only started one game between them. The trio have combined for 114 defensive snaps, with Cashman - the only one to make a start - leading the way with 51. Cashman has nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup in seven games, Pierre-Louis has four tackles and a pass defensed in two games and Hewitt has six tackles in seven games.

Michael Dwumfour is on injured reserve after recording two tackles and a hit in four games as a backup defensive lineman.

Other moves: The Texans added Bryant to their practice squad after the Bills let him go.

Jaguars:

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi has missed some time due to injury but he’s started six games and recorded 15 tackles and three passes defensed. The passes defensed number matches his total from his four years as a Jet. He’s also been racking up pressure at a greater rate too.

Jacksonville just claimed offensive lineman Blake Hance after his release from the 49ers. So far, he’s played in one game for them, albeit only on special teams.

Other moves: The Jaguars also signed defensive back Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the practice squad, although neither has played yet.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs don’t currently have any ex-Jets, but they did bring in kicker Matt Ammendola for two games. He made six of eight kicks but had a costly fourth quarter miss in a three-point loss to the Colts.

Raiders:

The Raiders released wide receiver Keelan Cole in final cuts, but have since brought him back. In five games, he’s made one start and caught three passes for 42 yards. He’s also returned four punts for 23 yards.

Other moves: Austin Walter and Isaiah Zuber are also on the practice squad and Jordan Jenkins is on injured reserve following a season ending injury in camp. The Raiders also brought in Javelin Guidry briefly and he played in four games for them, although he was only on the field for 18 snaps and has since been released. He didn’t record any stats and gave up a short touchdown in coverage.

Chargers:

Los Angeles just brought back edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu, but he only played three snaps on defense in his first game with them.

Kicker Taylor Bertolet was brought in and played in two games but then got injured. He made all nine of his kicks, including a game-winner against the Browns (albeit with over nine minutes still remaining).

Other moves: Wide receiver Keelan Doss was just promoted to the active roster but hasn’t played yet.

Broncos:

The Broncos just acquired pass rusher Jacob Martin from the Jets at the deadline, but he hasn’t played for them yet.

Calvin Anderson was listed as the starting right tackle at the start of the season, but has only started two games, despite multiple injuries. He could get more chances in the second half.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson has actually started seven games, but he’s mainly been used as a blocker once again. He has three catches for 37 yards.

Other moves: The Broncos also have Josh Johnson on their practice squad but he hasn’t played yet. They also added Langi to the practice squad after he left New England.

We’ll be back with part two in a day or two...