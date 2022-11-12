Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are almost through their bye week. Now the team turns its attention to the New England Patriots, seeking to even the score after the Patriots beat the Jets in East Rutherford. A win in New England would go a long way towards making the Jets a playoff team in 2022. A loss and the Jets are looking at last place in the AFC East. No pressure there.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in November:

Henry McKenna - Who is Dan Shamash and how did he become the Jets’ secret weapon?

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Do You Think of the Jets’ Position in the Standing at the Bye?

Caroline Hendershot - Captain C.J. Mosley Says the Jets 'Can Play With Anybody

Mark Cannizzaro - Nate Herbig coming up big for Jets' offensive line

Mike Vaccaro - Jets and Giants fans can enjoy this unusual feeling

Antwan Staley - Jets midseason report card: Robert Saleh has his team in the hunt

ESPN - Top NFL rookies 2022: Ranking 10 best first-years, plus risers, QB report

David Wyatt-Hupton - TJW Mid-Season Awards 2022

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Insider Predicts Elijah Moore Scratch at WR

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Robert Saleh Pokes Fun at Jets Coach in Viral Clip

Michael Obermuller - Former All-Pro Names Jets’ Michael Carter in RB Feature

Ryan Messick - Jets Executive Sounds Off on Bills: ‘I’m Not Joking’

Michael Obermuller - NFL Broadcaster Praises Nate Herbig as Jets Upset Bills

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Analyst Pushes Jets to Give ‘Freak Athlete’ ‘a Shot’ This Season

Nick Ferraro - Bye Week Thoughts; Jets vs Pats Up Next

Brandyn Pokrass - Level Up: The Jets Look Ready to Soar to New Heights

Mike Mitchell - The measuring stick and expectation level for the NY Jets has changed

Justin Fried - 3 NY Jets players who need to get healthy over the bye week

James Wudi - Are the NY Jets the 2022 version of last year's Bengals?

Justin Fried - The NY Jets are making sure Johnny gets a lot of ice cream

Justin Fried - NY Jets snubbed from possible primetime flex in Week 11

Billy Riccette - Chris Long discusses how Quinnen Williams has become a beast

Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner gives Jets incredible 6th straight Pepsi Rookie winner

Ryan Moran - New York Jets are getting tremendous value from rookie pass-rusher

Ryan Moran - A look at New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley's strong 2022

Andy Vasquez - Jets game-by-game predictions for second half: Is Robert Saleh’s team ready for a playoff run?

