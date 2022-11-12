Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are almost through their bye week. Now the team turns its attention to the New England Patriots, seeking to even the score after the Patriots beat the Jets in East Rutherford. A win in New England would go a long way towards making the Jets a playoff team in 2022. A loss and the Jets are looking at last place in the AFC East. No pressure there.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in November:
Henry McKenna - Who is Dan Shamash and how did he become the Jets’ secret weapon?
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Do You Think of the Jets’ Position in the Standing at the Bye?
Caroline Hendershot - Captain C.J. Mosley Says the Jets 'Can Play With Anybody
Mark Cannizzaro - Nate Herbig coming up big for Jets' offensive line
Mike Vaccaro - Jets and Giants fans can enjoy this unusual feeling
Antwan Staley - Jets midseason report card: Robert Saleh has his team in the hunt
ESPN - Top NFL rookies 2022: Ranking 10 best first-years, plus risers, QB report
David Wyatt-Hupton - TJW Mid-Season Awards 2022
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Insider Predicts Elijah Moore Scratch at WR
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Robert Saleh Pokes Fun at Jets Coach in Viral Clip
Michael Obermuller - Former All-Pro Names Jets’ Michael Carter in RB Feature
Ryan Messick - Jets Executive Sounds Off on Bills: ‘I’m Not Joking’
Michael Obermuller - NFL Broadcaster Praises Nate Herbig as Jets Upset Bills
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Analyst Pushes Jets to Give ‘Freak Athlete’ ‘a Shot’ This Season
Nick Ferraro - Bye Week Thoughts; Jets vs Pats Up Next
Brandyn Pokrass - Level Up: The Jets Look Ready to Soar to New Heights
Mike Mitchell - The measuring stick and expectation level for the NY Jets has changed
Justin Fried - 3 NY Jets players who need to get healthy over the bye week
James Wudi - Are the NY Jets the 2022 version of last year's Bengals?
Justin Fried - The NY Jets are making sure Johnny gets a lot of ice cream
Justin Fried - NY Jets snubbed from possible primetime flex in Week 11
Billy Riccette - Chris Long discusses how Quinnen Williams has become a beast
Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner gives Jets incredible 6th straight Pepsi Rookie winner
Ryan Moran - New York Jets are getting tremendous value from rookie pass-rusher
Ryan Moran - A look at New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley's strong 2022
Andy Vasquez - Jets game-by-game predictions for second half: Is Robert Saleh’s team ready for a playoff run?
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Do you enjoy the bye week?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
0%
What’s a bye week?
-
0%
Fred
Loading comments...