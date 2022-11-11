Podcast: How Week 10 Matters for the Jets

The Jets are on their bye this weekend, but there are a number of games on the NFL schedule relevant to the team. For the first time in seven years, the Jets are in the AFC Playoff race. This team will be playing meaningful games coming out of the bye as the calendar approaches Thanksgiving. On today’s podcast I discuss the meaning and relevance of the Week 10 schedule.

There are some games that only have a tangential impact. A losing streak for an upcoming opponent be helpful. Most of the focus should be on the divisional opponents. The AFC East is very tight right now. All four teams have a chance to win the title. New England is also off this week, but Buffalo and Miami have big games. I discuss those along with other games that maybe aren’t as important on today’s show.

