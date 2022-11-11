Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Speaking to Pat McAfee this week, Bills Edge Von Miller spoke about the AFC East and gave his thoughts on each team. The most impressive team in his opinion was the Jets - and the culture they have been able to build in Year 2 of Robert Saleh. The team from top-down has improved dramatically, even since last year. This year, the energy just feels different, and it’s something that even players on other teams are sensing. The ‘energy’ rhetoric has been used plenty in recent years prior to the season starting, but this time, it has rung true. Not only for the preseason hype, but the results that have come on the field so far this season. Let’s hope the team is able to keep these results going forward coming off the bye. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Andy Vasquez - Jets midseason awards 2022: Top rookie, best offensive weapon, biggest surprise, MVP and more

SNY - Bent - How did Jets’ offseason signings perform during first half of season?

Jim Cerny - New York Jets best, worst players from first half of 2022 NFL season

Rivka Boord - What's the status of the NY Jets' priciest players in 2023?

Nick Faria - 5 Questions the New York Jets must answer after their bye week

Justin Fried - 4 NY Jets practice squad players who could be important after the bye week

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: One thing that has helped QB Zach Wilson attain success

Michael Nania - Grading every Zach Wilson throw vs. Buffalo Bills

Maurice Jones-Drew - RB Index, Week 10: Jets' Michael Carter among NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout

David Wyatt-Hupton - Slotting Back In

Michael Nania - The NY Jets finally got it right with Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: 2 underrated OL playing their way toward contract extensions

John Pullano - Improved Jets Secondary Pushing CB Michael Carter II to Play His 'Best Ball'

John Pullano - Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Rick Lyle

