Jets Bonus Podcast Mailbag: What Does Zach Wilson Need to Do for 2022 to Be a Success?

Normally our Thursday podcast episodes are crossover shows with experts on the upcoming opponent. The Jets are on their bye this week so obviously there is no crossover show to be had.

There were, however, numerous mailbag questions submitted for the weekly Wednesday mailbag show. With that in mind, I decided to do a bonus mailbag today. As always, I must thank everybody who submitted questions. Even with the bonus show I still didn’t get to all of them so feel free to resend yours next week if it went unanswered. I wish I had time to get to all of them.

Among the topics in this bonus mailbag are what Zach Wilson needs to do in the second half of 2022 to make the season a success, the situation at wide receiver with Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore, possibilities for the slot, Robert Saleh as a potential Coach of the Year candidate, and more.

Thanks for watching and listening.