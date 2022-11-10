TNF: Panthers vs Falcons Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are 2.5 point favorites on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 4-5 Falcons come into this game off a tough 20 - 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Falcons have been something of a surprise team this year. Largely considered an also ran, the Falcons have been a tough out and have stayed on the periphery of the playoff chase all season. This despite ranking in the bottom quartile of the league on both offense and defense. The Falcons’ strength lies in the run game. They have top quartile units on offense running the ball and on defense stopping the run. That has been enough to keep the Falcons in close games most times this year.

The 2-7 Panthers come into this game in full rebuilding mode. The Panthers have lost five of their last six games and have fired their head coach and traded away their best player this season. The Panthers don’t really do anything particularly well, though their defense can at times be stout. The Panthers lost to this Atlanta Falcons team just two weeks ago in Atlanta.

I expect the Falcons to beat a Panthers team in disarray tonight.