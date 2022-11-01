NFL Trade Deadline: Jets Send Jacob Martin to Denver Broncos for a Draft Pick Swap

Barring any trades that got filed right before the deadline and will be announced later, the Jets made one deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. It was not exactly a blockbuster. The Jets dealt edge rusher Jacob Martin to Denver for a pick swap.

The #Broncos are trading for #Jets pass-rusher Jacob Martin, source said, one of several players expected to fill the void left by Bradley Chubb. Denver is giving up a 4th round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 5th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Teams have had all sorts of motivations as deals have been made through the day.

Heading into the deadline, there was a question of whether the Jets would be buyers or sellers. One might presume trading a player indicates the Jets were in sell mode, but I’m not so sure of that. Martin just seemed like the odd man out on a team with a crowd at defensive end. Bryce Huff has succeeded in the situational pass rush role Martin was signed to play. The team also has a pair of rookies in Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons who have flashed lately.

There is a moderate difference in value between your typical fourth round pick and a fifth rounder so the Jets improve their Draft capital even if they have to wait a year. Additionally, the team gets a bit of cap relief for a player who had become a spare part.