2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: A Step Back

Just when you thought the Jets had turned the corner, the New England Patriots spoil the party. The New York Jets spit the bit at home against the Patriots on Sunday, losing in a dispiriting 22 - 17 setback that put a damper on the Jets’ burgeoning playoff hopes. If the Jets had managed to win against an unimpressive Patriots team, they would have been playing for sole possession of first place in the AFC East at home against the Buffalo Bills this week. Now they will be playing the best team in the NFL to avoid potentially dropping back to last place in the division. It’s a tough pill to swallow.

How did the power rankings feel about this Jets loss? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 4 It Could Be Better New York Jets Zach Wilson was terrible against the Patriots, and that should worry the Jets. He threw two of the worst interceptions of the season and looked lost if things weren’t happening for him in rhythm. The Jets have a lot of talent. Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis are a good receiving duo, New York’s offensive line is way better than we’ve seen it in years, and their defense played well again against New England. They need their QB to not lose them football games.

New York Post

15. New York Jets 5-3 (9) With their words and actions (urging fans to get in their seats early), the Jets put a ton of emphasis on getting revenge for a 41-point beatdown last season and ending a losing streak against the Patriots. Then Zach Wilson threw three interceptions, the defense missed too many tackles and they lost a 13th straight meeting to their longtime nemesis, 22-17.

ESPN

13. New York Jets (5-3) Week 8 ranking: 8 Reason for optimism: Dee-fense! The Jets have held opponents under 23 points in five straight games, and their defense is good enough to keep them in the playoff conversation. Led by DT Quinnen Williams and cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, the Jets are strong on the front and back ends. Gardner is a strong candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Williams’ six sacks already is one shy of his career high. The Jets have feasted on a handful of backup QBs, a factor in their No. 6 ranking in total yards allowed, but it’s still a quality defense.

USA Today

15. Jets (13): A team that’s now dropped 13 in a row to the Patriots seems a long shot to avoid a five-game losing streak to its next opponent, Buffalo.

The Jets had a shot to force the power rankings to give the team more respect, but alas it was not meant to be. The Jets will just have to keep plugging along and building respect a little more if and when they resume their winning ways.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?