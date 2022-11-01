Jets Trade Deadline News Tracker

The NFL trade deadline is today at 4:00 pm Eastern.

The Jets have already been active in the trade market ahead of the deadline. Last week they moved quickly after running back Breece Hall suffered a season-ending injury, acquiring running back James Robinson from Jacksonville for a conditional late round pick.

Could another move be coming? Will the Jets be looking to take a good defense to that next level? Will they look to add a piece to bolster a struggling offense? Could they trade off a backup at a position of depth to either improve their Draft capital or find a solution at a position where they are weak? We will know by this afternoon.

The GGN Twitter widget will answer all of our trade deadline questions. While the widget is obviously untouchable in any trade, it is embedded below to provide updates through this NFL trade deadline day.