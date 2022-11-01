Podcast: Will the Jets Make a Deal at the NFL Trade Deadline?

Today is the trade deadline in the NFL.

In all honestly, this tends to be one of the most overhyped days on the NFL calendar. There is always a lot of buzz. Trades are usually few and far between. Perhaps this year will be an exception.

On today’s podcast we discuss the possibilities for the Jets. I do not believe the team should be looking to mortgage its future for a run this year. Still I do think the Jets should be looking for ways to improve their team for the Playoff chase. Making the postseason would be a big step forward for this team, and moderately priced additions could provide a boost, especially if these players are under contract for future seasons. The Jets also have some spare pieces who could generate some interest if another team is desperate.

