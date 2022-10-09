Jets open as 7.5-point underdogs vs Packers

The New York Jets defeated the Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday, 40 - 17, to bring their record for the 2022 NFL season to 3-2. Now the Jets head to legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin to take on the 3-2 Green Bay Packers. The Packers are coming off a 27 - 22 loss to the New York Giants in London, England Sunday morning.

The Green Bay Packers have an illustrious history, but not so much against the Jets. The Jets have won 8 out of 13 games between the two teams. However, the Packers have won each of the last three times these teams have met. The Packers of course are led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is missing top-shelf playmakers in the passing game this year, and it shows. Rodgers has not been as lethal as he has been for most of his illustrious career. In addition, the Packers uncharacteristically are turning the ball over at a well above average rate in the early going this year. This Packers team is more vulnerable than we have seen them in a long time, and coming off the long trip overseas, perhaps they will even be beatable at Lambeau, where they rarely lose.

Coming off the high of back-to-back victories, including a rout of their division rival Dolphins, the Jets have an opportunity here to make believers of skeptics around the league. With one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, the Jets matchup well against a Packers team lacking in firepower at receiver. The Packers’ running game is good, but if you have to choose between Aaron Rodgers torching you or the Packers running backs, you probably want to take your chances with the running backs. The Jets will probably need to get more out of their passing game than they did against the Dolphins, and they’ll need to do a better job against the Packers running game than they did against the Dolphins. If the Jets manage those two things, I like the Jets’ chances for beating the Packers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 7.5-point underdogs against the Packers on Sunday. That seems a bit much against a turnover-prone Packers team that has not looked all that impressive so far this season.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. The Jets have the cornerbacks to frustrate Rodgers in the passing game, and they have the weapons on offense to make some noise against the Packers’ defense. Zach Wilson will need to continue to improve and protect the football. The Jets will need to run the ball efficiently and limit a potent Packers’ running game. This one will be very difficult. Difficult, but not impossible, and the Jets may just have what it takes.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +270/Green Bay Packers -325.

The Over/Under for the game is 44.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?