SNF: Ravens vs Bengals Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 5. Tonight the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals.

This one looks like a fun game on paper. Lamar Jackson vs Joe Burrow. An AFC North showdown. Good stuff.

The 2-2 Bengals got off to a slow start to the 2022 season, losing a couple of three point games to go 0-2 out of the gate. They have since turned things around with dominant wins against the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins to get back on track. After throwing four interceptions in an ugly opening day performance against the Steelers, Joe Burrow has not thrown an interception since as he’s gotten the Bengals’ offense back operating at top efficiency.

The 2-2 Ravens opened the season with four straight games against AFC East opponents. They lost to the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills while beating the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. Now the Ravens get to measure themselves against a division rival in the Bengals. The Ravens as always are propelled by Lamar Jackson on offense. Jackson is on track for another 1000 yard rushing season, while throwing for 11 touchdowns in the first four games. Projected over a 17 game season that’s what an MVP looks like.

The Bengals dominated the matchups between these two teams last year, as the Ravens could not handle the Bengals’ passing attack. I expect more of the same today.

I like the Bengals on the road in this game. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.