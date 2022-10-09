Jets vs Dolphins Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Miami Dolphins is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Dolphins 19 - 14.

In the first quarter it was all Jets. After the Jets opening drive fizzled, a Braden Mann punt left the Dolphins deep in their own territory. On the Dolphins’ first offensive snap Sauce Gardner hit Teddy Bridgewater in the end zone on a cornerback blitz. Intentional grounding was called for a safety and the Jets took a 2 - 0 lead. Bridgewater was also knocked out of the game on the play with elbow and head injuries, leaving the Dolphins with rookie Skylar Thompson as the only quarterback left on the active roster.

The Jets scored a field goal on a subsequent drive when the Dolphins gave the Jets 30 yards on back to back facemask penalties.

At the end of the quarter Breece Hall took a sideline pass from Zach Wilson and ran it 79 yards, all the way to the Dolphins one yard line to end the quarter. A play later Michael Carter ran it in for a touchdown and a 12 - 0 Jets lead.

In the 2nd quarter the Dolphins got on the scoreboard with a long drive helped by a D.J. Reed pass interference penalty against Tyreek Hill. Raheem Mostert finished the drive off with a 12 yard run to make the score Jets 12, Dolphins 7.

After a Jets three and out Sauce Gardner intercepted a Skylar Thompson pass to give the Jets great field position near midfield. Breece Hall chewed up big chunks of yardage on the ground, setting up Zach Wilson for a 5 yard touchdown scramble, giving the Jets a 19 - 7 lead.

The Dolphins answered with a 75 yard touchdown drive to close out the first half.

We go into the second half with the Jets leading the Dolphins by five points.

Enjoy the second half everyone.