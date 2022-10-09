Final Score Jets 40, Dolphins 17: R-E-S-P-E-C-T

In the New York Jets’ fifth game of the 2022 season, on a gorgeous early autumn afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins 40 - 17.

In the first half the Jets dominated the early action, taking a 12 - 0 lead on a Sauce Gardner induced safety, a field goal, and a Michael Carter one yard touchdown run following a 79 yard Breece Hall reception. The Dolphins came roaring back in the second quarter despite being down to 3rd string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Dolphins’ running game came alive, giving the Jets all kinds of trouble on two touchdown drives to get the Dolphins within five points at halftime at Jets 19, Dolphins 14.

In the third quarter the Dolphins opened with a long drive for a field goal as the Jets couldn’t stop the Dolphins’ running game. That turned out to be the only score of the third quarter as both offenses began to bog down.

Early in the fourth quarter a missed Dolphins field goal attempt gave the Jets great field position near midfield. The Jets proceeded to march down the field and take it in on a 1 yard Michael Carter touchdown run following a big 21 yard Breece Hall reception. That gave the Jets a 26 - 17 lead with a little more than nine minutes to play.

On the ensuing Dolphins’ possession Carl Lawson got a strip sack of Skylar Thompson and Quinnen Williams recovered the fumble at the Dolphins’ five yard line. Breece Hall took it in from there to give the Jets a 33 - 17 lead, and the game was all but over.

After the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs at their own 30 yard line the Jets scored again on a 15 yard Braxton Berrios run to make it 40 - 17 in favor of the Jets. The rest was garbage time.

With the win the Jets go to 3-2 on the year.

