Week 5 Late Games Open Thread

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

This year in the NFL is one of extreme parity. After just four weeks there is just one undefeated team left standing. That team is the surprising Philadelphia Eagles. Today the Eagles square off against the Arizona Cardinals. This game is for the birds.

The Eagles have turned the ball over on offense less than any team in the NFL, and they have generated more turnovers on defense than any team in the NFL. That is a recipe for success. Is it mainly a function of a weak schedule to begin the season? Perhaps. We’ll know more after today’s game against a pretty good Cardinals team.

In the other two late afternoon games the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers and their #1 ranked defense take on the 1-3 Carolina Panthers and their #32 ranked offense in a game that could get ugly quickly, and the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys face the disappointing 2-2 Los Angeles Rams.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.