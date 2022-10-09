Jets vs Dolphins Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are hosting the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

After a rather chilly start to the day, with temperatures in the low 40s at daybreak, the weather will quickly warm up and become a beautiful day for football. Skies will be bright and sunny throughout the game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph out of the west throughout the game. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the upper 50s to around 60 to start the game, rising into the low 60s as the game progresses. Humidity will be low throughout the game, in the low 40% range. The risk of precipitation will be near zero throughout the game. Overall you couldn’t ask for better weather for a football game in October. The weather conditions should not be a factor for the players, other than the bright sun possibly getting in players’ eyes at times. For the fans the conditions should be near perfect.

Enjoy the game everybody.