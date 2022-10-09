Jets vs. Dolphins: How to watch Week 5 matchup

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Giants vs. Packers from London at 9:30 am on NFL Network and WABC 7

Dolphins at Jets early on CBS

Falcons at Buccaneers early on FOX

Cowboys at Rams late on FOX

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will call today’s game between the Jets and the Dolphins today on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jets as 3-point underdogs.

The broadcast footprint for this game will be fairly small. Outside New York the game will be seen on CBS affiliates in Hartford, Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Panama City. Outside of these areas you will need to find a house or a bar with DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket.

The entire nation will see Bengals at Ravens tonight on NBC and Raiders at Chiefs tomorrow night on ESPN.

