NFL Picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 3.5 point underdogs at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That seems like it might be too favorable a spread in favor of the Dolphins in East Rutherford. Certainly the Jets’ lack of success over the last decade plays into this, but I am not sure the Dolphins, missing Tua Tagovailoa and with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle hobbled by injuries, are that much better a team than the Jets. In addition, the Jets, with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner playing as well as any cornerback duo in the NFL right now, match up with the Dolphins’ receivers better than most NFL teams. With Duane Brown possibly solidifying the Jets’ offensive line in his anticipated return to action, with Zach Wilson showing signs of breaking out, and with the Jets fielding their best set of offensive weapons in many years, this looks like an opportunity for the Jets to finally start winning some home games in the AFC East.

Can the Jets pull off the upset? You bet they can. In fact, I’m taking the Jets to win this game outright. This is no gimme game. The Dolphins present some tough challenges. But I’m taking the Jets. It’s time to stop being the division’s doormats.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

