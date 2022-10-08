Scouting the Jets’ opposition: Miami Dolphins

The Jets host Miami on Sunday, as they look for their first home win of the 2022 season. The Dolphins have won eight of their last nine meetings with the Jets, including a pair of seven-point wins last season, so that’s a pattern the Jets will be eager to break. Miami enters the game as a 3 point road underdog.

Quarterbacks

Miami’s starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was off to a good start, leading them to a 3-0 record, but then suffered his second concussion of the season in a loss to the Bengals and will be out of Sunday’s game.

Former Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is ready to step in. He was 7-7 as a starter in Denver last season.

Seventh round rookie Skylar Thompson is the number three but Miami will most likely elevate Reid Sinnett from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Offensive Line

Miami had one of the league’s worst offensive lines last season but they spent big money on Terron Armstead to shore up the blind side. Armstead - a three-time pro bowler - signed a five-year, $75 million deal. Armstead hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury though, and is listed as questionable.

Youngsters Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hunt are returning at guard. Eichenberg was a tackle last season, where he gave up nine sacks and had 10 penalties. If Armstrong can’t go, Eichenberg would likely kick out to left tackle again, but the Dolphins did add ex-Jet Brandon Shell to their roster on Saturday to give them another option.

The Dolphins’ new starting center Connor Williams was another free agency addition during the offseason and seems to have provided another upgrade there.

At the moment, former first round pick Austin Jackson is on injured reserve having originally been listed as the starter at right tackle. Jackson had a team-high 12 penalties in 2021. Greg Little is handling that role for the time being.

Robert Jones and Michael Deiter are returning in backup roles. Deiter was the opening day starter at center last season. Jones has been listed as questionable due to injury.

Running Backs

The Dolphins were led in rushing by Myles Gaskin last year, as he racked up 612 yards. He also caught 49 passes. Salvon Ahmed averaged just 2.8 yards in reserve, though.

While these two remain on the roster, Miami sought to upgrade in the offseason by bringing in veterans Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. Edmonds is off to a bit of a slow start as he averages just 3.0 yards per carry so far. Mostert has also been underwhelming but does lead the team in rushing.

Alec Ingold is listed as a starter at fullback.

Pass catchers

Jaylen Waddle was the only current Dolphins wide receiver to catch any passes for them in 2021. He had 104 receptions and a thousand-yard season.

Miami’s offense got a major boost during the offseason when they beat out the Jets to trade for veteran speedster Tyreek Hill. Hill and Waddle have been a dynamic duo so far, combining for 78 receptions, 858 yards and five touchdown catches. However, everyone else has recorded less than 10 catches.

Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft were brought in to add some depth, with Erik Ezukanma also being drafted in the fourth round. Although both Hill and Waddle missed some practice time in the week and are listed as questionable, they are expected to play.

Miami has four tight ends on the roster, although the most productive, Mike Gesicki, is arguably more of a wide receiver. He had 73 catches last year.

Durham Smythe is the best reserve, with 34 receptions last year, but Adam Shaheen, who started seven games last year but caught just 12 passes, is on injured reserve. Hunter Long and undrafted rookie Tanner Conner round out this group.

Defensive Line

Miami plays a 3-4 system and usually gets excellent production from their linemen. Emmanuel Ogbah - who will also line up as an end when they operate out of four-man fronts - led the team with nine sacks and 24 quarterback hits last year, while also recording 12 passes defensed.

Christian Wilkins racked up 89 tackles last season as he led the Dolphins with 10 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks. Zach Sieler is a useful backup who started nine games and racked up 62 tackles last season. Raekwon Davis is the starting nose tackle, with John Jenkins backing him up.

Linebackers

Melvin Ingram was another offseason acquisition who has been contributing well so far this season. He had two sacks and a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the first four weeks.

The other starter on the outside is Jaelan Phillips, who had 8.5 sacks as a first round rookie last season.

Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts start on the inside for Miami. Baker, who plays a full-time role, led Miami with 92 tackles last season and also added 5.5 sacks.

Veteran Trey Flowers and the versatile Andrew Van Ginkel back up on the outside, while Duke Riley and Samuel Eguavoen back up on the inside. Channing Tindall was Miami’s first draft pick this year, in the third round but he hasn’t played yet.

Defensive Backs

Miami opted not to activate Byron Jones from the PUP list this week and the status of their other starter is also uncertain, as Xavien Howard has a groin injury and only returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday. He has been listed as questionable. Howard was a pro bowler last season as he led the team with five interceptions and 16 passes defensed. He intercepted 10 passes in 2020.

Nik Needham has been starting in Jones’ absence and Keion Crossen has also seen action on the outside. Undrafted rookie Kader Kohou has been manning the slot. Former first round pick Noah Igbinoghene has been a major disappointment and has been a healthy scratch.

The starting safeties are Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones. Holland had an excellent rookie season with 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries. He also has the team’s only interception this season. Jones had five sacks last season. Eric Rowe, who led the team with three forced fumbles last season, is the third safety.

Elijah Campbell and Justin Bethel can fill in at cornerback or safety but are mainly on the team for special teams. Safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was just activated from injured reserve, is also mostly a special teamer.

Special Teams

Former pro bowler Jason Sanders is still Miami’s kicker, although he missed eight field goals last year and has already missed two kicks in the first four games. The punter is Thomas Morstead, who spent time with the Jets last year.

Miami hasn’t had much recent success in the return game. Their longest punt return last year was 18 yards and their longest kickoff return was 31 yards. At the moment, Mostert is handling kickoffs and Holland is the punt returner, although they have several other candidates, including Waddle and Hill.

In coverage, the Dolphins already gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown this year. Van Ginkel, Riley and Campbell are among their top contributors. Riley also blocked a punt last season. Bethel has taken over from Mack Hollins as the team’s best gunner.