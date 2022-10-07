One Win Later, Jets Fans Suddenly Don’t Think Robert Saleh Should Be on the Hot Seat

It is time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts. What is SB Nation Reacts? Each week, SB Nation asks Jets fans their views on the team and the league in general.

Now I’m not here to say a large percentage of the people who vote in these polls overreact to one game.

Actually, that’s exactly what I’m here to say. In our weekly confidence poll, 87 percent of Jets fans who voted said they have confidence in the team’s direction.

That 87 percent is exactly the same number who expressed confidence two weeks ago after the comeback win in Cleveland. Confidence fell to 51 percent last week after the loss to Cincinnati.

Overall confidence isn’t the only thing that changed, though. Last week 60 percent of voters said Robert Saleh should be on the hot seat. A single game won’t change that, right?

Wrong.

Do you think maybe there’s a lesson somewhere in here?

Maybe we shouldn’t radically change our views based on one game. Does that sound right?

I guess we will find out next week.