Podcast: Jets vs. Dolphins Preview

The Jets face the Miami Dolphins this weekend in Week 5 action. It is the first time the Jets will step into the division this season. The first four games were against the four teams from the AFC North. After losing every division game the last two years, New York is looking to score its first AFC East victory since the final game of the 2019 season.

In the Jets’ way is a 3-1 Miami team. Despite the record, the Dolphins enter this game with some issues. They will be playing a backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. Additionally, both of their big play receivers with blazing speed are on the injury report and possibly less than 100 percent.

Can the Jets pull off an upset? Can Zach Wilson build off his big game last week? We discuss all of this and more on today’s podcast episode.

Thanks as always for watching/listening.