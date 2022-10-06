Corey Davis Is Still Zach Wilson’s Most Trusted Target

Corey Davis has been frequently criticized by the Jets fanbase over the last two seasons. It hasn’t been entirely unfair. He has generally underperformed since signing as a free agent from Tennessee in 2021.

Still going back as far as training camp last year, it has seemed like he has had Zach Wilson’s trust.

The Jets have a pair of promising young receivers in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, but with the game on the line Sunday Zach was looking for the one veteran starter he has at the position.

With just over nine and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Jets faced a fourth and seven at on the Pittsburgh 38. For all intents and purposes the game was on the line. Had the Jets failed to convert this play, the Steelers would have gotten the ball back up ten with under ten minutes to go.

Garrett Wilson appears to be the primary target on this play.

He also appears to be open as Zach’s back foot hits.

Granted there is a linebacker (51) to throw over, but this is a passing window.

Zach isn’t going to Garrett, however. He is going to Davis.

You can see where Davis is when Zach is beginning his throwing motion. Needless to say, this is only a ball you throw when you trust your receiver to win and get to the right spot.

Corey does just that.

Drive extended. Game preserved.

Davis eventually added a touchdown on that drive. The Jets got the ball back later in the fourth quarter down 3. The drive began with a 15 yard completion from Zach to Davis to begin the drive and get the Jets to midfield.

On a pivotal play that follows, Garrett Wilson again appears to be the primary target.

Again there is a window to hit him.

His route has him cutting under a linebacker, a clear mismatch,

Zach progresses to Davis, however.

He throws it behind Davis intentionally to lead his receiver away from the oncoming defender.

You probably won’t see this pass on many highlight shows. It won’t go viral on social media.

Still, to me this is a sensational throw. This is a tight window. The timing and ball placement have to be perfect. Once again, the quarterback also has to trust that his receiver will be in the right spot at the right time and will haul in the pass.

I understand the reasons Davis is criticized. Still, the fact Zach Wilson is looking to him in these key spots suggest to me he is the receiver the second year quarterback trusts mosts.

That makes sense. The two of them have been working together for more than a year now. Zach is still getting comfortable with Garrett Wilson. The rookie receiver worked a lot with the second team offense in training camp, and Zach missed a lot of time with his knee injury. In time I expect the chemistry between the two of them to flourish.

For now, though, Davis has an important role on this team. I have heard some fans go as far as suggesting trading him to a receiver needy team. I think that is the furthest thing that should be on the Jets’ minds.