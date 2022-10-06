Podcast: Jets-Dolphins Talk With Kyle Crabbs

Today we have our weekly Crossover Thursday podcast episode. I join Kyle Crabbs, the host of Locked On Dolphins for this look at the Week 5 matchup between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. After a month in the AFC North, the Jets are finally playing a division rival.

The Dolphins enter this game 3-1. The Jets are 2-2. It has been a while since these two teams had a game with both of them looking competitive. Kyle and I discuss the key stories for the AFC East rivals. The Jets have their starting quarterback back in the lineup, while Miami will be going with a backup. We also discuss the key matchups that will decide the game, such as Miami receivers vs. Jets corners, before getting to predictions.

