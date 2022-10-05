New York Jets Flight Connections 10/5/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With yet another injury to the offensive line, the Jets will have to hope they’re able to keep Zach Wilson upright. It may be some time until we get some semblance of what was supposed to be the team’s starting front five, though not completely with Mekhi Becton already done for the year. In the meantime, the Jets need to show that their depth is capable of doing the job. When Wilson was rushed, he looked spooked and the offense sputtered more often than not. However when given time, Wilson looked like the player that the Jets drafted second overall last year. If they’re able to keep Zach clean in the pocket, the team could have a lot more potential than expected going forward. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Week 5 Jets vs. Dolphins

Brian Costello - Jets set to play against Teddy Bridgewater in Dolphins matchup

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Stat Pack: Steelers

Michael Nania - 2 dire NY Jets issues that remain after win over Steelers

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Quinnen Williams Earns National Attention in Week 4

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Doomsday Scenario Forces Jets to Make Dramatic Lineup Change

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ O-line injuries won’t make things easy on Zach Wilson in coming weeks

Steve Serby - Zach Wilson faces new challenge after late Jets brilliance

Benjamin Jacob - The NY Jets are figuring out ways to win despite growing pains

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ future is ‘very bright,’ NFL analyst says

Bridget Hyland - Contender or pretender? NFL analyst isn’t sold yet on Jets

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' moves already paying big dividends in areas of need

Michael Nania - NY Jets are NFL's top team at avoiding a particular type of penalty

Michael Nania - Ranking NY Jets' top 5 players through first four games of 2022

Ryan Moran - Coining the New York Jets' most underappreciated player

Jack Bell - Jets’ Rookie RB Breece Hall , AKA Breece the Beast, Taking Pride In Being a Human Eraser

Ryan Moran - New York Jets DE Bryce Huff must remain on active gameday roster

Michael Nania - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson got a Griddy rating from Justin Jefferson

