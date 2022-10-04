Podcast: How the Jets Can Maintain Their Solid Start

Four weeks into the season, the Jets are 2-2. Many observers before the start of the season said that 2-2 should be the goal through the first month. After losing Zach Wilson for the first three games, a .500 record feels like a success for the team.

The Jets have fairly modest goals this season. The primary objective to be competitive and relevant. If the team continues on its current pace, they will be playing meaningful December games for the first time since 2015.

On today’s podcast I discuss what the Jets need to do to maintain their early success. Zach Wilson needs to continue developing. Young players aside from Wilson need to grow. Some things are beyond the team’s control. The Jets also need a bit of luck, particularly on the injury front.

